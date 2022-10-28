Fall is one of the busiest times of year at the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB), as we prepare to make the holidays a little brighter for our neighbors in need. We are seeing an increase in customers, with many of our families coming in for a regular food box and to sign up for a holiday meal.
On the Sunday before Thanksgiving, we will distribute the makings of a complete turkey dinner, along with many extras, to 250 families. Also, in November, each of our families will receive a warm blanket, in addition to their regular food boxes.
At Christmas time, our families will receive the ingredients for a complete holiday dinner, along with some surprises for the children.
The TCFB is located at 108 Redwood Rd, in Mammoth. We are open 5 days a week (Monday – Thursday and Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., to serve to the communities of Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth and Dudleyville.
The Tri-Community Food Bank is an IRS 501c3 non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization. Our mailing address is PO Box 38, Mammoth, 85618. The Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization. We are totally supported by your generous donations. The TCFB also receives food donations from the United Food Bank in Mesa, AZ.