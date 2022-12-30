The Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) had a very busy 2022, especially toward the second half of the year. Our member families faced many economic challenges. An increase in prices for food, utilities, and gasoline reduced their buying power and access to transportation. Accordingly, the TCFB experienced a marked increase in the need for emergency food boxes.

In January 2022, the TCFB served 262 households. By November 2022, that number had risen to 405, a more than a 50 percent increase. In addition to serving a greater number of families, we have seen a decrease in the amount of proteins we receive from the United Food Bank, requiring us to purchase more items to make up the difference. All of these circumstances have had a great effect on our monthly budget. In 2021, the TCFB spent about $12K per month on groceries. In 2022, however, that number was closer to $16K per month.

Our Executive Board has enacted several measures in order to manage these circumstances. In 2022 we eliminated non-essential items such as jelly, oil, and hygiene products from the second monthly food box. In 2023, we will no longer purchase hygiene products, and will only distribute those hygiene items that are donated. We continue to review our program and monitor expenses so that we can provide the maximum amount of essential food items possible to our families.

The TCFB is located at 108 Redwood Road, in Mammoth. We are open five-days a week (Monday through Thursday, and Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., to serve to the communities of Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, and Dudleyville.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is an IRS 501c3 non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization. The Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization. We spend zero percent for administration costs, and are totally supported by your generous donations. The TCFB also receives food donations from the United Food Bank in Mesa, Arizona.