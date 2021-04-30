Linda Brush has been a resident in SaddleBrooke for over 25 years, mostly as a snowbird. She was active in the Monday Morning Sew Busy Cut Ups, the Thursday Morning Machine Embroidery Club, The Friday Morning Quilters Club and helped to start the Serger Club as part of the Sew Busy cut Ups AND was a mentor to many children in Teens Sew Cool.
After retiring from teaching Middle School, Science/Math in San Francisco for 15 years, she opened a quilt fabric store and a Viking Dealership in Milbrae near the San Francisco Airport. She ran that for 10 years, but then she and her husband, Cal moved to SaddleBrooke. Linda and Cal kept their Summer Home of 47-years in Truckee, CA. where she started Summer Sewing Camps for adults and for children.
After moving to SaddleBrooke 25 years ago, she worked at Cathey’s Sew and Vac and taught sewing classes there too. She was an expert with the Viking line of sewing, serger and embroidery machines!
Linda never stopped teaching! She even was instrumental in the success of Teens Sew Cool— a volunteer, after school, free-program for teaching children to sew on a sewing machine in Tucson, Catalina, Oracle, and San Manuel. She assisted in the formation of an Embroidery Club 16-years ago so new owners could learn from experienced owners of Embroidery Machines.
Later, an opportunity arose to teach women how to use their serger machines. She gave private and group lessons using the club facilities and in her home. We will miss hearing of her and Cal’s world-wide travels and seeing the shirts she embroidered for the members of their travel group. She will be SEW very much missed and we wish her happiness and new sewing friends in her and Cal’s new Senior Residence Community in Utah, near their daughter and three grandchildren.