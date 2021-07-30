Jeff and Karin Roby moved to SaddleBrooke in 2001 from Discovery Bay, California after they had both retired. As a University of Arizona graduate, Karin was familiar with Tucson and the prospect of year-round blue skies and golf appealed to both of them. Karin worked for the State of California Employment Development Department for 35-years. Jeff, after spending six-years as an active-duty Navy Officer, retired as CEO of a small health care company.
Karin and Jeff enjoyed reading the personal stories of the many students who have benefitted from the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship Program and they both decided it was time to step up and contribute. They state, “We appreciate that we were able to finish college with no debts and are fortunate that we are able to help local students pay at least part of their tuition.” Karin added, “Working 35-years in employment services certainly proved to me the value of higher education and advanced technical training.” They not only like the aspect of helping local students but, knowing that Community Outreach is an all-volunteer organization, they also know that all of the money they contribute goes towards its intended purpose. Finally, the fact that only the earnings on their contribution are used to provide scholarships, they know that their contribution will continue to help students for generations to come.
If, like Karin and Jeff, you would like to leave a lasting educational legacy for local students, please consider making a donation to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund. Donations to the Endowment Program are professionally invested by the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona. Tax-deductible donations can be made in any of four ways:
- A personal check— send directly to CFSA— and made payable to Community Foundation of Southern Arizona with “SBCO Endowment” in the memo line
- A distribution from your IRA to CFSA— for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund
- Include CFSA, as the manager of the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund, as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.
- In-kind donations of real property such as real estate, an automobile or stocks and bonds.
Only monetary or in-kind donations valued at $5,000 or more are accepted for this fund. Consult your tax advisor about the potential tax benefits of any donation.
Donations must be sent to:
The Community Foundation of Sothern Arizona
SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund
5049 E Broadway, Suite 201
Tucson, AZ 85711
For more information, contact Ron Andrea at sbco.endowment@community-outreach.org or call the SBCO office at 520-825-3302. You can also visit the SBCO website at community-outreach.org.