Do you remember all the gifts you gave and received last year? If you’re like me, probably not. This year, consider giving a gift that will never be forgotten — either by you or the gift recipients. Consider giving a gift of education to deserving students — students who need help financing their attempt to improve their lives by enrolling in a four-year college, a two-year college or a trade school.
SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) awards up to $3,000 per year to students who meet a strict set of eligibility criteria. In order to continue to receive that funding, they must maintain their grades and take a full load of classes.
Giving is easy. First, you can defer your donation by including the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan. Secondly, you can reduce taxes on your mandated IRA distributions by directing the financial institution that invests your IRA to forward a portion of your distribution directly to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program. Finally, you can simply write a check.
One SaddleBrooke couple who made a forever gift to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program is Sue and Kurt Gehlbach. Sue and Kurt were happy to learn about SBCO’s community activities when they started spending winters in SaddleBrooke seven years ago. They’ve always been supportive of educational initiatives for the underserved, due in no small part to the fact that Sue spent 25 years as a Special Education teacher in a very economically challenged school district. They’ve long been familiar with the inequities in public school funding and the challenges that must be overcome by disadvantaged students. In the past, they’ve financially supported their niece’s Peace Corps project in El Salvador to fund high school tuition for students who otherwise would cease their education at a very young age. They’ve also provided funds for inner city Chicago students aspiring to attend college.
It was therefore easy for them to shift their focus to issues in the area around SaddleBrooke. Sue and Kurt quickly understood the significant need, but what really excited them was to discover the significant talent associated with that need. Kurt joined the SBCO Scholarship Committee and was completely blown away, not only by the academic records and extracurricular involvement of the applicants, but also what they had overcome in their backgrounds. He saw that they were highly motivated to improve their circumstances in life, and astute enough to recognize that education would be their key. In Kurt’s view, there was no shortage of great applicants, just a shortage of money to help them.
Kurt and Sue realize how fortunate they’ve been in their lives— made so much easier by the fact that resources were available to them to pursue their educational goals and to ensure their children had the same opportunities. They feel they are now at a point in life when it’s time to “pay it forward” and continue to support SBCO’s educational programs in the future. They know that a gift of education is a gift that lasts forever.
While SBCO accepts donations of any amount, the minimum donation to the Scholarship Endowment is $5,000. (Always consult your financial advisor as to how charitable donations affect your taxes.) Your gift will never be forgotten because it lasts forever. Only earnings on your donation are used for scholarships, so the amount you donate grows forever and helps generations of students long after we are gone.
For more information about the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program, visit the SBCO website at www.community-outreach.org or contact Ron Andrea at by phone at (520) 904-4831 or email sbco.endowment@community-outreach.org.