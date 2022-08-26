Who doesn’t love Greek food? Especially when it is all homemade and based on authentic recipes that have been handed down through generations of the Pachis and Kartsonis families. We are talking the real thing here! There was a spirited bidding war at the Oracle Schools Foundation Spring Fling to see who could eat at the Kartsonis’s Greek “Traverna.” The hosts, Steve and Nan Kartsonis and Gus and Karen Pachis, apparently have a “reputation” for hosting a great dinner, which indeed they did.

The lucky guests savored a wonderful meal consisting of Saganaki (flaming cheese), Greek salad with pita bread and tzatziki, a tapas entrée of pastitio, tiropitas and spanakopita, followed by Greek potatoes and veggies. A delicious baklava was served for dessert. Wine pairings and ouzo shots were served by waiters Gus and Steve. OPA! Who could ask for anything more? Certainly not the guests who raved about food—and beverages.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Events such as these are a significant cornerstone of the Oracle Schools Foundation auction, which raises money to help all children in the district succeed. If you would like to host a dinner to auction at the 2023 auction, which will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, we would LOVE to accept your donation. Theme dinners are very popular—and you don’t even have to leave the neighborhood! Please contact me at vernonann47@gmail.com if you can contribute in any way to our fundraiser.