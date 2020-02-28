“We are amazed at the response and generosity of our SaddleBrooke neighbors.” That is what we, at Senior Village, are constantly saying to each other.
Yes… we know how SaddleBrooke folks step up when help is needed, but we had no idea that our first “Give Where You Live” campaign would be so warmly received.
Maybe it’s because all of our Senior Village services and programs are for our residents only. Or maybe it’s because we’ve helped some of your neighbors or friends. Or maybe it’s because you feel you may need a little help sometime. Supporting our organization now will ensure we’ll be there when you need us.
As we wind down our campaign…please know there are several ways you can support Senior Village in the coming year. As an Arizona Qualified Charitable Organization (QCO), Senior Village provides an avenue for you to support us with your tax credits. Planned giving with a legacy gift provides several additional ways to support our mission through donations of stocks or annual minimum distribution from an IRA.
Just know that your generosity will ensure the future services that Senior Village provides to our community.
For information about Senior Village, visit seniorvillage.org or call (520) 314-1042
Thank you again and again…we are here for you.