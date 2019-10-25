Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church has recently been acknowledged as a Hunger Action Congregation by the Presbyterian Hunger Program PC(USA). It has long been an MSPC mission to help alleviate hunger in our immediate service area. The overall goal is to become a certified congregation which requires several steps to complete, several of which we currently practice.
Members have been providing and serving meals to area refugees and asylum seekers. Support of Southside Presbyterian Church has included serving meals to the homeless, as well as gifting them our kitchen stove. We sell Just Coffee, helping the Mexican farmers remain on their own land, and support their own schools and medical facilities.
A monthly food collection goes to area food banks, Adopt A Family programs provide recipients with a large holiday food basket, and we have participated in an area federal food box distribution to shut-in residents who cannot get to the distribution location. Summer food programs have been in place to help those youngsters who do not receive the free, school meals.
Our health mission periodically hosts a fellowship refreshment time of healthy food items. Church lunches allow for gluten, sugar, and meat-free choices. We use eco palms at Easter, and water pitchers instead of plastic bottles. Communion also included gluten free bread.
This Catalina church is centered in Christ, caring for community. It is located at 14240 N. Oracle Road, on the corner of Mountainaire Road. Services start at 10:00 a.m., followed by a fellowship time on the ramada.
For more information, visit our website at www.moountainshadowschurch.org, of give us a call at (520) 825-7858.