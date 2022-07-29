Providing aid and support to Senior Village members is what Senior Village is all about. You’ve probably heard of some of the most widely known services provided by the Village’s spirit of neighbor-to-neighbor volunteer teams: Going My Way volunteers drive you to appointments or shopping. Helping Hands perform simple tasks around the house or yard. Friendly Contact volunteers make home visits or social phone calls with members, and Fun with Friends coordinate birthday lunches and game activities.

Other teams install lockboxes, help with home automation, provide information about downsizing and transitioning to a new residence, and assist members in organizing their personal and legal paperwork.

But did you know there’s another Senior Village team whose mission is to offer special guidance and support to assist injured, incapacitated, or fragile Senior Village members who are experiencing those “curve balls” that life in later adulthood pitches our way? Support Team advocates include former medical, counseling, and social work professionals.

Changes in personal circumstances can progress gradually or occur in what feels like the twinkling of an eye. An accident, injury, or acute or advancing chronic illness can make the simplest activities of daily living challenging or impossible. Hearing and vision losses can lead to increasing isolation. The death of a spouse or partner is especially devastating for those who have lost not only a beloved but also the hands-on daily help they had so depended on.

The most frequent request to the Support Team voiced by Senior Village members and their families is for personal assistance that will allow them to remain in their SaddleBrooke home—regular help with dressing, showering, and meals, for instance—as well as in-home health and medical care. Although Support Team advocates cannot provide such support themselves, they can help assess needs and provide information about both in-home services as well as resources for medical alert devices, medical equipment and management, hearing loss resources, disability transportation, and even dog and cat sitting.

If you’d like to join Senior Village or if you’re already a member and would like to request assistance from any of the Village’s teams, there’s just one number you need to jot down: (520) 314-1042. Volunteers from the Dispatch Team will get your message to the right place.