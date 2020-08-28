Bored this summer because you have to stay home during your Staycation?
How about love music from the 60’s and 70’s? Classic singers who bridged the gap from country to popular? Famous performers we still enjoy? Perhaps you attended a few concerts, back in the day. Or you may wish you had seen some of your favorite musicians live.
The DesertView Library has the solution! Enjoy a concert in your own living room! You can sing along and dance— but you don’t have to buy a ticket or get dressed up! Our new DVD Music Concert Collection is now at DesertView. We are launching the collection with 30 terrific DVDs that were purchased with funds from the Friends of the SaddleBrooke Libraries and a number of donations.
We welcome donations of concerts so that we can share your favorites with other residents.
Popular rock groups include Grateful Dead, Rolling Stones, the Eagles, plus Tina Turner and Bruce Springsteen. Country music fans will enjoy videos of Kenny Rogers, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, and Jimmy Buffett. Recent performers are Il Divo, Celine Dion, Queen and Elton John.
Old favorites include Tony Bennett, Neil Diamond, ABBA, Bob Dylan, and John Denver. Of course, we couldn’t leave out Elvis or Frank Sinatra! We even have the TAMI (Teenage Awards Music International) Show, identified in the current AARP magazine as the number one classic concert “handpicked by famous musicians as their favorite live-music movie.”
You can see the full collection on the libraries website, go to https://evolveopac.infovisionsoftware.com/SaddleBrooke/.
Once on the website, look under the “All Collections” tab, click onto “Music Concerts DVD - 7 Day,” to display all the titles.