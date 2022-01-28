Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at the Golden Goose? Well, here is an opportunity to find out. All you have to do is put yourself into the ‘mind’ of a donation…
I’ve travelled across the country with my owner. They moved to SaddleBrooke a couple of years ago and now they want to update the living room. I’m a beautiful, well taken care of leather chair, but they now want a different look. I’m still in great condition so they’ve decided to donate me to the Goose. After calling to arrange for pickup by the Goose truck, they decide to clean out some other areas of the house and they came up with more usable items. They put the items in a box and set on my seat for transport to the Goose. Two very nice gentlemen have arrived, and I am on my way.
When we reach the back door, I’m greeted by a pricer. The box I carried on my seat goes to the receiving department. The pricer looks me over very carefully. After deciding there are no tears, stains or pet hair, she puts a ticket on me and advises the schleppers that I am ready to go on the floor. Once on the floor, I am staged and ‘prettied’ up, so I am ready for the store to open and be on display.
The items in the box I carried were taken by the door greeters to a large receiving area and sorted into the proper departments. All of the items will be inspected, tested and ticketed by a pricer for placement on the sales floor. Inside the box were some decorative plates, a couple of well-used skillets, a small rug and an artificial plant. The decorative plates were sitting on the top of a kitchen cabinet and were so dusty, that they went directly into the dishwasher. The artificial plant was taken outside to be dusted off. The rug was rolled out and measured for size, and then vacuumed. The skillets are not up to Goose standards, so they are being given to one of our sister organizations .
The next stop is the pricers’ table where they are scrutinized for details. It seems as though no one knows the manufacturer, so they get taken to the research computer where someone will look them up in an attempt to determine their value. After research, they are priced accordingly and placed on a cart where a schlepper takes them to the floor.
Once the store opens, I see this very nice couple heading straight for me. He sits down and I hear him tell his lady, “I just have to have this chair. It is so comfortable and just perfect for my afternoon siestas after golf”. They call a volunteer over to help with the sale . While they take their portion of the three-part ticket to the cash register to pay for me, I am being taken to the back room to wait for them. The cashier rings up the sale and my new owners drive around back to pick me up. Yippee! I’m on my way to a new home where I plan to spend many happy years!
As I was waiting to be picked up in the back, I could not help but be impressed by what goes on behind scenes. There are a myriad of volunteers doing a multitude of jobs. Receiving, sorting, cleaning, pricing, schlepping. Each department, whether it is books, computers, clothing, electronics, linens, sporting goods, all have many hands on the donations. The Golden Goose is now into its 19th year, due to our generous donors, our loyal shoppers, and our dedicated volunteers! If you haven’t yet had an opportunity to visit the Goose, please consider doing so soon. You never know what might just catch your eye and then become a very important part of your life!