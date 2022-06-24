Have you stopped driving or discontinued driving outside of SaddleBrooke? Are you flying solo and in need of assistance to get to or from a medical appointment after you’ve been advised not to drive? Do you need transportation to get groceries or a haircut? No matter where you need to go, there is a friendly volunteer at Senior Village that is going your way, and happy to take you there. It’s so easy to get this assistance.

First, you need to join Senior Village. If you are comfortable with the internet, you can contact the Senior Village for membership at https://seniorvillage.org. If you are not comfortable with a computer, just call at (520) 314-1042.

Annual memberships are only $60 for a single membership or $96 for a household. Such a bargain for so much help!

Then, when you want to schedule a ride from Senior Village, it’s important to provide five days’ notice. First, simply call the Senior Village number

Phone (520) 314-1042 and leave clear details about your transportation needs. In addition to your name and contact information, you will want to leave very specific information about the date, time, and location of your destination. The Dispatch team will acquire a volunteer to help you meet your needs. You will receive a call from this volunteer to set up the details of your ride.

For those in need of transportation, Senior Village offers a safe, insured, vetted volunteer driver who cares about their SaddleBrooke neighbors. Riders can feel both safe and secure. Members find the volunteers to be friendly, capable, and caring. Senior Village makes life easier for so many SaddleBrooke residents. For some in SaddleBrooke, Senior Village even makes it possible for them to stay in their homes.

For the volunteers who provide transportation, there are so many rewards. This team of dedicated residents helped log more than 38,835 miles in 2021. Providing a ride is such an easy way to make a difference in the life of another person. Many volunteers find driving to be one of the most personally rewarding experiences of any volunteer work they have done. Others feel it gives them an opportunity to pay it forward thinking that one day they may need rides. Volunteers find that the small things they do make a big difference in the lives of Senior Village members . For an opportunity to experience this incredibly rewarding volunteer work visit https://seniorvillage.org.