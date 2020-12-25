Arizona Trail maintenance is an ongoing project in Oracle State Park. Donovan Caputo from the Arizona Trail Association provided the tools and guidance for our November work party. Two volunteers came all the way from Kearny to assist. Tools were selected to dig out catclaw, improve the tread and drainages at the northern end of Oracle State Park. The volunteers enjoyed the camaraderie of getting to know each other while getting some significant work completed. Volunteers celebrated their excellent effort with individual brownie cups and cold beverages provided by Elisabeth Wheeler and Ray Peale.
The next work party will be Wednesday, January 20. To volunteer, email Seana Kobak at seanabk88@gmail.com for a rewarding morning of outdoor work!