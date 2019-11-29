The Health Fair Planning Committee thanks the amazing team of people who volunteer during this annual event. It takes a big team with skill and willingness. The team includes the staff members from both clubhouses plus over 100 volunteers who greet, direct traffic, assist vendors, set up signs and more.
This year the use of the MountainView clubhouse for immunizations and lectures streamlined the crowds at SaddleBrooke One. It was easier to visit more vendors during the morning.
Walgreens and Healthwaves gave nearly 300 shots in three hours. Just imagine yourself in a line of 300 at a pharmacy or doctor’s office. Most people would leave immediately. Yet, the two providers at the Health Fair treated almost 300 people in three hours!! That gives a clear picture of the outstanding work of the immunization team!!
As a community, we can be grateful that so many providers are willing to spend their Saturday morning with us and donate services or provide information. Dr. Scott Sheftel is a long-term underwriter of the fair who, with his team, provided free skin cancer screenings.
The University of Arizona pharmacy students worked diligently all morning while other vendors conducted eye and ear exams, gave free massages and offered balance tests and memory exams. Local hospitals were ready to provide people with information about their services and answer health questions. Many specialists were on hand as well as local agencies, senior facilities and non-profits that serve seniors.
The Health Fair is another example of the many benefits of living in our active adult community.