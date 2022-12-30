It can sometimes be hard to find win-win situations. According to the participants in the recent Intro to Fly Fishing course offered by the SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers (SBFF), it was just that.

The SBFF offered the three-plus hour course as one of many the fixed-price events sold at the Oracle Schools Foundation Spring Fling. Six donors purchased spots in the class to help raise funds for the work of the Foundation.

Established in mid-2015, the Oracle Schools Foundation and its incredible supporters, have helped make a real difference in the lives of our Oracle School District students. Examples include funding preschool, trips to science camps for deserving students, the Accelerated Reading Program, and much more. Yes, supporters of the Foundation have much to be proud of! The recent release of the 2022 A to F school grades report from the Arizona Department of Education drove this point home with the revelation that our Mt. Vista Elementary school improved from a “C” to a “B” school!

SBFF instructors included board members John Woolmington, Dean Umemoto, Clark Simonds, and Linda Lyon. The course, which covered methods of fly fishing, required equipment, basic entomology, essential knots, wading safety, and catch and release for fish survivability was enjoyable for both the students and the instructors. Then instructors took the students outside for casting practice. As it turned out, all the students had previously done some fly fishing but enjoyed the refresher and the chance to improve their skills. Chris Crum said, “We had such fun yesterday! Thank you for the wonderfully thorough but friendly presentation.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Since there really is nothing like hands-on learning, also included in the course, was the opportunity to spend some time with one of the SBFF instructors out on the water at one of the HOA-1 golf course ponds. Yes, there are fish in those ponds, but no, we don’t eat them!

This isn’t the first time the SBFF has held fly fishing instruction. We have a formal mentoring program to teach new fly fishers how to enjoy the sport, even if they don’t yet have any equipment. So, if fly fishing has been on your bucket list, please reach out to us via email at SaddleBrookeFlyFishers@gmail.com. In addition to promoting the sport, we enjoy socializing with those who enjoy it or at least tolerate those of us who do.