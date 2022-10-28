Are your friends and relatives asking you for gift ideas? Would they be surprised if your wish list included smart home automation?

Senior Village is offering a seminar on Thursday, December 1 in the HOA-1 Activity Center to help you understand useful home automation devices so you can add them to your holiday wish list.

There are serious reasons to learn about the field of home automation. First might be the issue of personal safety. Do you want to Ring or Blink or be SimpliSafe? Information is the key to answering that question.

Perhaps you seek the security of being able to turn on lights with a voice command or the comfort of adjusting the thermostat while remaining in bed or your recliner.

Maybe you’ve decided that communication with friends and relatives will be improved if you could just learn to Zoom or Google or Facetime.

This seminar is designed for people slightly baffled by the array of available devices who are eager to learn what will work best for them.

Senior Village invites you to mark the date, Thursday, December 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the HOA-1 Activity Center. This event is open to everyone in SaddleBrooke. You do not need to be a member of Senior Village to attend.

Learn about home automation in an easy-to-understand presentation. And you might have the additional fun of surprising friends and family when you add home automation to your holiday gift list.

Members of Senior Village can contact the Home Automation team for personal assistance setting up devices in their homes.