Growing up, I used to hear Catalina locals make mentions about some sort of underground missile site located near a church, in town. So, when I was recently invited to further get the scoop, I didn’t hesitate.
Out on the patio of the church, I met with Al Garcia, a retiree, Chair off the Evangelism committee and member of the Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church. Vista de la Montana Methodist Church sits solitaire on its own history-filled property, just West of Oracle Road, at 3001 E. Miravista Lane, in Catalina.
“The actual 146 feet in depth and 55 feet in diameter concrete silo [which once housed the Titan II Missile built in 1963] begins right where that sidewalk meets the blacktop—
that’s where the opening to the missile was,” Garcia said, pointing to show me.
My eyes looked where the existing church-entrance sidewalk met up with the church parking lot and I tried to envision, in the ground, the large opening which housed such a weapon that could destroy populations. The church sits just east of what was formerly known as Site 570-9. And, although there is nothing left that can be seen of it now, below were tunnels which connect from the silo, leading to a control room.
I was full of questions, so, Garcia, a SaddleBrooke resident, (who explained to me the reason for his accent was because he is originally from Cuba) set the scene for me to better understand.
“When I came to the United States in the 1960s, at age 16, in New York, I was amazed by all the bomb shelters that were around. All over the city I used to see these big round yellow signs with the words ‘BOMB SHELTER’ displayed. These shelters were in the basements of buildings, subways,” he explained.
“Even though I was 16 and working, there was a great fear that existed among adults especially a little bit older adult than me, (anyone over 35). People were very aware of World War II and of atomic weapons. There were large concerns—we had drills, practices—our country needed, at that tense time in our history, to have protection.”
The time he is explaining, is just past October of 1962 when President John F. Kennedy was informed by the CIA that an American spy plane photographed Soviet nuclear launch sites in Cuba, under construction. Acting quickly, Kennedy formed a group of advisors who would eventually become the Executive Committee, developing the US response. According to the website for the Titan Missile Museum, (located in Green Valley, at 1580 Duval Mine Road) over the next 13 days, the Cuban Missile Crisis would unfold, bringing the US and the former Soviet Union the closest the United States had ever been to nuclear war.
With the possibility of potential terror striking the United States, in the beginning months of 1963, the first of 53 Titan II intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) were deployed in groups of 18 around three Air Force Bases. According to Titan Missile Museum, all 54 missiles, in three states, were on alert by December of that year. These states included Arizona, Arkansas and Kansas. Throughout each of these states, there were a total of 18 missile silos housing the Titan II Missile, beneath the ground.
Despite fear, we had to employ this idea or doctrine of military strategy, called “mutually assured destruction,” also known as MAD, which entails the idea, “if you send your rockets to us, we will send our rockets to you and we will both destroy each other,” Garcia explained.
“You know—there really was a fear that Russia would strike us, and we would just be wiped out—they would make it and we wouldn’t.”
Originally, it was the Martin Company who first proposed the development of the Titan II in 1958, and the Air Force permitted the program in October of 1959, just out of the Cold War.
The Titan II program was part of a second generation of ICBMs, and missiles that could be launched from within their silos in less than one minute. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, first generation missiles had to be raised from their silos, fueled, and then launched, which could take up to 20 minutes.
Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona hosted the 390th Strategic Missile Wing (SMW) which was comprised of the 570th and 571st Strategic Missile Squadrons (SMS). Little Rock AFB, Arkansas hosted the 308th SMW which was comprised of the 373rd SMS and 374th SMS. And McConnell AFB, Kansas hosted the 381st SMW which was comprised of the 532nd SMS and 533rd SMS.
Jim Hathaway was, as he explains, a freshly minted 19-year-old enlisted man, who had just completed several months of training as a rocket engine technician when he got assigned to duty at Davis Monthan AFB in late 1962.
“I, along with my peers, were assigned to the 390th MMS (Missile Maintenance Squadron) an arm of the 390th Wing,” Hathaway said.
He explained, “At this time, no Titan II missiles had been deployed in the Tucson area. [But] the silos were being hastily constructed.”
During Hathaway’s three years at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, his small squad would perform maintenance on the rocket engines, like the Titan II Misile, which as he explained later to me, all did carry a warhead on them.
According to Hathaway, a SaddleBrooke resident of 17 years, who now currently lives in Washington with his wife, Elsie, the 18 missile sites around Tucson had not yet been finished when the military personnel were being transferred in.
“The construction contracts were with the private sector, but we were twiddling our thumbs until they assigned us to assist the contractors. When that occurred, I happened to be assigned to assist at the site in Catalina, which is located at what is now the Methodist Church.”
“Later, following deployment of the missiles I would work at all of the sites,” Hathaway added.
These areas had to be manned 24/7. Jim explained he recalls, “Each rotating crew consisted of three U.S. Air Force Officers and two enlisted men.”
According to the Titan II Missile Musuem, Launcher locations were spread throughout Arizona. For the 570th SMS, (Hawthaway’s SMS) the launcher locations existed in Oracle, Three Points, Rillito (four silos), and Oracle Junction (three silos). The 571st SMS silos were located in Benson (two silos), Mescal, Pantano, Continental (two silos), Palo Alto, and Three Points.
Hathaway says during his time working at the sites, he and his team, were aware of the elevated DEFCON level and the reasons for it, but really it was adrenaline that motivated them.
“We did what we were told to do. There was a strong sense of urgency with 18-hour work days being demanded of us—it was years later that I reflected on the enormous destructive power that we had been readying for war,” Hathaway said, adding “I, also, finally came to understand why the younger personnel can be effectively utilized at times of crisis.”
In 1965, Jim left Arizona and did not come back until 1999, when he and his wife moved into their new retirement home in SaddleBrooke. That same year, he came to the Vista de la Montana Methodist Church, which he’d once remembered as an underground operation, or site 570-9. But everything was much different now.
In October 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced that as part of the strategic modernization program, the Titan II systems were to be entirely retired by October 1, 1987. Deactivation began at Davis-Monthan on October 1, 1982. Inactivation of Site 570-9 began in July 1982.
It’d been at least 35 years since the site existed as Jim once knew it, and another just 17 years since it had been entirely dismantled.
It was 1992, just seven years before Hathaway came to visit, after searching for a while, Vista de la Montana Methodist Church purchased the 10-acre piece of land and currently, are the third owners of the property.
The church has modest beginnings: purchasing several mobile, modular units to place on the property and conducted their gatherings there until they were able to afford to build a new structure, or worship center. In September 2002, the new church had become complete.
During construction, it was determined that the concrete foundation had to be poured much thicker than planned as the underlying soil was so unstable from the missile silo backfill, I learned from Hathaway. I also learned, while living in SaddleBrooke, Hathaway would later even return to work, this time to the Titan II Missile Museum, and not Site 571-7. Currently, the Titan II Missile Museum happens to be the only remaining underground site that still exists mostly intact today, unlike all the rest. For Hathaway, his favorite part about working there in the museum, when he did, was all the memories it brought back from more than 50 years ago.
Currently, new and more construction is taking place at Vista de la Montana Methodist Church. The church is expanding to create more available space for church needs. Currently, the new 7,225 square-foot buildings will used for administrative, church events, education and community purposes. The new buildings are set to be officially completed this year, with an approximate date of competition to be set for Wednesday, December 18.
“Our group has grown,” Garcia said. “We are serving not just retirees, like me, but also multigenerational families that have children of all ages—we are a community minded church who sponsors community events, we have concerts and art and we needed to have a place that we could open up to the community,” Garcia said.
“We were once a Missile site and now we are a Church with a Mission,” is a common phrase or slogan belonging to Vista de la Montana Methodist Church.
For Hathway, however, who once worked on the Misisle Titan II site 54 years prior, “When it was a missile site, it always had a mission. Truthfully, it was once a missile site—now it’s a church with a much more improved mission,” Jim said.