On Saturday, March 21, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) volunteers will gather donations of food and money to support the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) based in Mammoth. TCFB serves needy families living in Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle. Our community’s donations help to provide monthly emergency food boxes to 338 households (1,092 people). All monetary contributions go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses. Like SBCO, TCFB is an all-volunteer organization and is an IRS 501 c3 and AZ non-profit charitable organization.
TCFB meets a real need in the Tri-Community area, where 20 percebt of households live below the poverty level and 10 percent are below 50 percent of the poverty level. It’s hard to provide food for your family, keep a roof over your head and buy gas to drive to your job if you don’t earn enough to cover all these daily living expenses.
Plan to leave bagged food donations on your curb by 8:30 a.m. on March 21. They will be collected by Volunteer Unit Captains and taken to the Mountain View Clubhouse for sorting and transport to TCFB.
If you prefer to make a monetary donation, please make out a check to SBCO Food Drive and write your unit number on the memo line. You can either attach the check to your food bag or mail/deliver it to SBCO, 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Ste. L, Tucson, AZ 85739.
If you would like to volunteer to assist with the drive, please contact Andrea Stephens by email at astephens45@q.com or by phone at (520) 818-9306.