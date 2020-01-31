The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Adopt-a-Child and Adopt-a-Family programs had another successful year of helping local families and children. In addition to generous donors, the program owes a huge debt to the volunteer shoppers and wrappers who contributed their time and energy to buy the gifts and get them all wrapped, packaged and labeled for delivery on time. We also want to thank the unit and group coordinators who are the heart and soul of this operation. Without their dedication, these programs could never work. They kept everyone on schedule so that the gifts could be bought, wrapped and delivered on time.
In 2019, Adopt-a-Family provided assistance to 111 families. SaddleBrooke Ranch adopted 34 families from Oracle and the rest of SaddleBrooke adopted 77 families from San Manuel. This represents a significant increase over 2018 when we adopted 62 families. The Adopt-a-Child Program provided gifts for 234 Apache children on the San Carlos Reservation. Donations to Adopt-a-Child exceeded the funds needed for those children, so the unused funds were used to buy Christmas stockings filled with small gifts and a $20 gift card to the local grocery store for 257 children in Kearny whose families have been affected by the extended closure of the Asarco mine.
As a reminder for the coming year, SBCO is a 501 c3 not for profit organization. Contributions to SBCO, a qualifying charitable organization, are also eligible for the Arizona Tax Credit for contributions to Charities that provide assistance to the working poor. You can find more information in AZ Pub 710. If you have questions, please contact your tax advisor.
We wish you all a happy, healthy and peaceful New Year!