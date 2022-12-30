The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Adopt-a-Child and Adopt-a-Family programs again brought holiday joy to local families and children. Very generous donors from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch contributed $63,739 to bring holiday cheer. In addition to generous donors, the program owes a huge debt to the volunteer shoppers and wrappers who contributed their time and energy to buy the gifts and get them all wrapped, packaged and labeled for on-time delivery. Thanks are also due the unit and group coordinators who are the heart and soul of this operation. They kept everyone on schedule. Without the volunteers’ dedication, these programs could never succeed.

In 2022, SaddleBrooke residents adopted 70 families from San Manuel and Tri-Community Food Bank. This represents assistance for 119 adults and at least 197 children. The Adopt-a-Child Program gave199 kids a happier holiday with clothing and toys. These children are from the Rice Intermediate School (fourth through sixth grade) and Tribal Social Services (TSS) located on the San Carlos Apache Reservation.

SaddleBrooke Ranch residents adopted 152 children from Oracle. At the request of program coordinators in Oracle, the Ranchers purchased $100 Walmart gift cards for the children. Next year, the SBR program coordinators plan to have an “angel tree” so community residents can buy requested gifts for the children.

As a reminder for the coming year, SBCO is a 501 c3 not-for-profit organization. Contributions to SBCO, a qualifying charitable organization, are also eligible for the Arizona Tax Credit for contributions to Charities that Provide Assistance to the Working Poor. You can find more information in AZ Pub 710. If you have questions, please contact your tax advisor.

We wish you all a happy, healthy and peaceful New Year!