The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Adopt-a-Child and Adopt-a-Family programs again brightened the holidays for local families and children. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, very generous donors from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch contributed approximately $60,000 to bring holiday cheer to local families. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funds were used to purchase gift cards instead of wrapped presents. Volunteers from both communities helped to purchase and distribute the cards.
In 2020, funds collected from SaddleBrooke residents were used to purchase Walmart gift cards: 544 $80 cards and 126 $40 cards. The smaller value cards were distributed to the parents and guardians of San Manuel students. Students attending San Manuel, Rice, and Ray Elementary Schools and the Apache Tribal Social Services received the $80 gift cards.
Donations from SaddleBrooke Ranch residents were used to purchase 109 $75 Walmart gift cards that were distributed to 107 children in Oracle and 43 $75 Bashas gift cards that were distributed to Oracle families.
As a reminder for the coming year, SBCO is a 501c-3 not for profit organization. Contributions to SBCO, a qualifying charitable organization, are also eligible for the Arizona Tax Credit for contributions to Charities that Provide Assistance to the Working Poor. You can find more information in AZ Pub 710. If you have questions, please contact your tax advisor. For more information about SBCO or to make an online donation, visit our website: community-outreach.org.
We wish you all a happy, healthy and peaceful New Year!