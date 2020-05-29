On Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m. in the Sonoran Room (or whenever we reopen facilities for public gatherings), members of the SaddleBrooke community can learn more about “Aging In Place.” David Loendorf, president of Senior Village at SaddleBrooke, will speak about the latest offerings from the Senior Village. Aging in place has been one of the most requested topics of the Wellness Integrated Network, or WIN.
As part of the national “Aging in Place” movement, it is the mission of the Senior Village to help members live independently in their homes and to serve as a resource when they decide to transition from our community. David Loendorf, president of Senior Village, has been involved with the non-profit organization since its inception in early 2016.
With advanced PhD degrees in Aerospace Engineering and Computer Science, he drew on his professional background at NASA Langley Research Center and Duke University to develop a web application for the communication system now in use by the Village which connects members and callers to the dispatch team and then via email to volunteers who perform services for the 740 SaddleBrooke members.
The Senior Village is continually adding new services and programs. So, if you haven’t heard a presentation by the Senior Village recently, don’t miss out on all the new programs at Senior Village. David will speak on the ways in which the 175 Senior Village volunteers provide this support for members through various services and will explain the most recent programs offered by the Village.
SaddleBrooke’s interest in wellness, and support of the Wellness Integrated Network has far surpassed our wildest expectations. We have had to move some of our meetings to the MountainView Ballroom. As the Ballroom is constantly booked for SaddleBrooke events, the wellness meetings will take place at a variety of dates and times when the larger rooms are available.
Members and interested visitors should watch for dates and information in the SaddleBrooke papers and other announcements. Be sure to come early to our seminars so you can get a seat!
The Wellness Integrated Network is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Come join our community of learners as we find out how to make our golden years even brighter.
Watch for details in the papers and other announcements. For more information, you can contact Patricia Gould or Barbara Barr by email at winsbaz@gmail.com. You can also reach out by phone. Call Barbara at (520) 358-1111 or Patti at (808) 281-9001.