Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church (MSPC) will be hosting an ice cream social for the congregation and surrounding community just after the worship service ends. The event will be outside under our ramada that is protective of direct sun. During the hour or so of fun, you should be quite comfortable sitting in chairs around randomly spaced tables. Plenty of cold water, tea and lemonade will be available.

Importantly, there will be a variety of yummy ice cream provided by Licks Ice Cream & Coffee from nearby Catalina. In addition, special musical guests will help keep the social interactions lively and fun.

MSPC hopes to meet new friends from the surrounding community. Our welcoming congregation is Christ centered and caring for community. During this post-COVID pandemic time, MSPC wants all to know grace and blessings abound. Come and share your joy with us. If you want to get a feel for our worship service and congregation, you can view our recorded worship service on our YouTube channel at any time. If you want to be a part of the worship service, you can join us in-person or virtually by Zoom each Sunday at 10 a.m. The Zoom and the YouTube links are identified at our website. MSPC is located just off Oracle Road at 3201 E. Mountainaire Drive, Tucson, AZ 85739.