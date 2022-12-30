Remember when all you wanted for Christmas was your two front teeth? Then as your life moved forward, your holiday want list grew to fit your needs. That list changed to fit that time of your life. Until you hit that time when you really want very little.

I can remember when my parents hit that “want very little” point. They requested only gifts they could eat or wear, but no more “stuff.” The four of us “kids” (all in our 40’s and 50’s) were stunned! We struggled to meet their wishes. However, that was mixed with a sprinkling of “stuff” that we just knew they needed and had to have!

Eventually, my late husband and I hit that “want very little” time of our lives. We asked the “kids” (all in their 40’s and 50’s) just to send us pictures of the family. Maybe this has happened to you? Or has opening presents gone something like this?

The appointed time to open gifts arrived. The family dove into their gifts with great delight. Laughter, joy, and thank you’s filled the air until all but one package was unopened. That very special gift was just for you. The room grew silent. The family gathered around. That very special gift was placed on your lap. All eyes fell upon you. The smiles grew on everyone’s faces as they watched you with great anticipation. As you tore through the wrapping paper, you did your award-winning performance as a thrilled grandparent. On the inside, you knew you had to hide the fact that you had no idea what that thing in the box was.

The family probably knew you didn’t know how to set up the thingamajig.

If you were traveling, they promised to set it up for you before you left. If you were at home, they promised to set it up for you before they left. But there were places to go, people to see, and things to do. And your whatchamacallit remained in the box. What’s a grandparent to do?

It’s Senior Village to the rescue! If you are a member of Senior Village, this is a simple fix. Here’s all you have to do.

Call Senior Village dispatch at (520) 314-1042.

Leave your name (please spell it out), address, phone number, and a message that you received a whatchamacallit during the holidays and you don’t know what to do with it.

Try to describe the whatchamacallit as best you can. Don’t feel embarrassed if you think you sound like an idiot. Senior Village has been through this before. They understand.

The Senior Village Super Hero from the Home Technology Team will call you back and set up a time to come to your home and help.

The Senior Village Home Technology Team does this all the time.

Neighbors helping neighbors, Senior Village is there for you!