  • One Ticket - $20
  • Five Tickets - $80

Drawing will be held Thursday, November 18. Please support our Holiday Fundraiser as every dollar supports our veterans, military, their families and community youth programs. These prizes could be a great gift for someone. For more information and to get your tickets, please email ovunit132@gmail.com or call (520) 531-5337 or (520) 444-4766

  • First Place Prize: Planet Beach, Oro Valley Private Spa Party for eight

Three hours private use of our spa & services to relax, glow, renew. Each guest will receive three spa services, including red light therapy, salt therapy, infrared sauna capsule. Pura spray tanning booth available for a small upgrade. This is a $660 to $1,320 value.

  • Second Place Prize: El Conquistador Tucson One Night’s Stay

All taxes and fees paid. King or Queen Bed Guest Room. Must be used before Friday, December 31, 2021. This prize has a value of up to a $350.

  • Third Place Prize: PRP Wine International Wine Tasting Party for 12 of your closest friends

In your home! Eight bottles of wine will be offered. This is a $300 value.

  • Fourth Place Prize: PRP Wine International Wine Tasting Party for 12 of your closest friends

In your home! Eight bottles of wine will be offered. This is a $300 value.

Please Help Us Help Them! Thank You!

