If you want to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local homeless and other veterans in need, and the families of deployed members of the Guard and Reserve, our citizen soldiers, there is no better way than to support the American Legion Oro Valley Post 132. As recently stated by the Chairman of Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans, Quote: “Oro Valley Post 132 has been a steadfast ray of hope to our less fortunate veterans by providing care and assistance when most needed”. We are making a difference.

As a not-for-profit veterans’ service organization, fundraising is the only way in which we are able to fund our “care and assistance” programs which have been recognized and honored by military organizations and other veterans’ groups. The funding of our award-winning programs is dependent entirely on the generosity of the community.

To help us carry on our mission of hope, we are sponsoring our 14th annual charity golf tournament on Saturday, August 26, at the SaddleBrooke Preserve Golf Club. Per golfer fee is still $90 and includes lunch, super raffle prizes, contest holes—and lots of fun, all for a worthy cause! One hundred percent of the proceeds stay local. For more details, visit ovamericanlegion132.

Available sponsorships are the Host sponsor $3,750, Contest Hole sponsors $1,500 each, We Care sponsors $450 each, and Tee Box sign sponsors $100 each. Donations to Oro Valley Post 132 are tax deductible and donations of any amount are gratefully accepted. Please mail donations to American Legion OV Post 132, PO Box 69665, Oro Valley, AZ 85737.

For personal assistance, please call Steve Didio, at (520) 332-9481 or send an email to stevedidio@comcast.net.

The American Legion has been fulfilling its commitment of selfless service to veterans, service members and local communities for 104-years.