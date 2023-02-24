On Thursday, January 19, Oro Valley Police Department Sergeant Nate Vera received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award from the American Legion Oro Valley Post 132. Post commander Dan McGregor presented Sgt. Vera with the award during the Post’s general membership meeting. The award is presented annually to a member of law enforcement who has exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and who has demonstrated a notable pattern of community service combined with professional achievement. Oro Valley Police Department Chief Kara Riley addressed the Legion membership thanking them for recognizing Sergeant Vera and for their support of her department.

