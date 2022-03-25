Shabbat services on Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m. PM, will be in-person with Rabbi Harari officiating, along with Cantorial Soloist Sarah Boltt, accompanied by David Mancini-Conway.
Our service held on Friday, February 25 was in person; including a dinner beforehand. After services there was an Oneg Shabbat. Oneg Shabbats are a time for us to gather and celebrate. Our sponsors were: Sherry and Bill Kaplan celebrating Bill’s “21st” birthday. (Bill was born on February 29.) Melanie and Nate Einbund celebrated their permanent move to SaddleBrooke! It was wonderful for us to be together and enjoy seeing each other.
Rabbi Harari conducted a class “Judaism Is More Than a Religion”. There was lots of information along with more questions than answers. The interest of the participants; along with the energetic and stimulating dialogue was contagious. Rabbi Harari led us through conversation to understand and formulate ideas of how “Judaism is More Than a Religion”. Is there a magic answer, no. All agreed that Jewish life includes religious practices, customs, rituals, traditions, ceremonies, ethics, food, holidays, and adaptation to the culture of the country and surroundings in which we live.
Dues are Due: As a reminder IJSS dues for the calendar year January through December are due in January 2022. Note that there have been no increases in the dues amount of $135 per person. Payments can be sent to Seth Eisner, IJSS Treasurer.
Purim Celebration with Institute of Judaic Studies and Services (IJSS) and JFG (Jewish Friendship Group): In the spirit of Jewish unity, IJSS and JFG are jointly sponsoring a Purim Hamantaschen and Dessert Evening on Tuesday, March 15.
Passover: The Jewish holiday of Passover begins on Friday, April 15 and ends Saturday, April 23. Passover signifies and repeats the story of the Israelites freedom from slavery in ancient Egypt. Family, friends, and guests go to Seders (meaning Order). Symbolic foods (horseradish, fresh greens, eggs, matzah, etc), wine are enjoyed as the story of the Exodus is recounted.
The Passover Story: Over 3,000-years-ago, the Jewish people were enslaved by the Egyptian Pharaoh. Moses went to see Pharaoh many times asking him to let the Israelites go. Pharaoh refused. Moses told Pharoah that if the Israelites were not freed, God would make plagues happen to the Egyptians. Pharaoh did not listen, and plagues came. The ten plagues included the Nile River turning to blood, frogs covered the land, insect infestations, animals died, Egyptians got skin diseases, the sun stopped shining and the last plague was that the first-born child in Egyptian families was killed by an angel. Israelites painted lamb's blood on their doorposts. This way, the angel knew that Jewish people lived there. The angel passed over that house and did not kill the first-born child. This is the meaning of the name Passover.
Stories and Traditions: Passover is a very important holiday to the Jewish people. Personal stories and traditions are part of the holiday and its celebration.
A story worth repeating: The father of one of our members observed Passover in three concentration camps. Among the men in the barracks was a rabbi, who planned to celebrate Passover. They knew if they were caught, death would be their punishment. The plan took hold. A bakery worker carried flour in his pant cuffs to the barracks. A munitions worker got some paraffin. Another found string and matches. Another a small piece of metal to use as a plate. A candle was made from paraffin and the string was the wick. Some men were guards to warn if the SS was coming. On the night of Passover Rabbi Gottschalk mixed the flour with water, created dough and flattened it on the metal plate. The candle was held under the plate and heated the dough making matzah (unleavened bread). The Rabbi said the blessings and shared tiny pieces of matzah with all of the men. This story is shared at the seder table with our member’s family; from her generation to her children and to their children. May the story continue to be told.
The Jews of Ukraine
The attack on Ukraine hits some of us in our minds and hearts, for we are or are descended from Ukrainian Jews. I, myself am a great granddaughter of a couple who came from Kyiv to America on their ‘honeymoon’ which my mother told me many times.
So, who/what are Ukrainian Jews? Among one of the oldest communities living in the Ukraine are Jews. Today the population is about 300,000. The community has seen a resurgence since the collapse of the Soviet Union. No longer denied their religion and practices they have outwardly moved to celebrate Jewish holidays in the Synagogue, observe Shabbat and keep Jewish customs and traditions. Some have become rabbis. Today 70 synagogues are in the country (from what once numbered 800): servicing about 260 Jewish religious communities. Organizations that concern themselves with cultural issues, youth development, veterans support, and more are prevalent. It isn’t just about the religion; it is about the society and the country they live in. Joseph Zisel, a founder of the Chernivtsi Jewish Civic and Cultural Foundation cites Jewish identity (now allowed) has evolved to include a citizen’s identity as a Ukrainian and a Jew.
IJSS is a small, active, and welcoming congregation. If you have questions or wish to join our congregation, please call Joan Elder (520) 360-1478) or Seth Eisner (520) 818-6340) for information.
Happy Passover Everyone and a Happy Spring!