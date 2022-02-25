Donating to Senior Village has never been easier than at tax time. You can let the state decide how your tax dollars will be used OR you can decide you would rather direct the tax dollars for use in your own community. Arizona allows you to decide how your tax dollars will be used when you take advantage of the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. Senior Village is considered a Qualifying Charitable Organization (QCO) by the state. You will experience a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the amount of tax you owe when you donate to Senior Village. Individuals may deduct up to $400 and married couples filing jointly may deduct up to $800. Donations of lesser amounts may also be applied to the tax credit.
What do Senior Village donors say about the Tax Credit opportunity?
- “We did not donate to Senior Village for the purpose of the taking the tax credit, but last year we became aware of the opportunity. Because of the tax credit, we increased the size of our donation to Senior Village. It seems we always owe the state anyway!” -C.K.
- “We don‘t reduce our donation to Senior Village to compensate for what we normally owe the state. Instead, we wind up giving more because we predetermine our giving dollars on an annual basis. At tax time, we just donate the amount we would pay in taxes and then take the tax credit on top of our normal contribution.” -K.K.
- “In the back of my mind was the idea of donating to Senior Village. I always meant to but never got around to it. Then, I was having my taxes done and I was asked if I had any charitable donations to claim. I wrote a check to Senior Village that very day and I watched as the amount I owed the state go down. It was amazing and I am so grateful that our tax preparer reminded me.” -J.H.
It's not too late. You can make a donation right up to Friday, April 15, 2022 and claim the deduction on your 2021 tax returns. Please consult your tax preparer about the process.
The Senior Village QCO number is 20990. The Federal ID number is 47-5552021.
All donations to Senior Village remain in SaddleBrooke and benefit this community. You may donate safely online at seniorvillage.org Select the big yellow button at the top left of the home page. Or you can mail a check to Senior Village at SaddleBrooke P.O. Box 8584 Tucson, Arizona 85738.