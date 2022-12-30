In November 2022, customers of the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) were eligible to receive two emergency food boxes, a full Thanksgiving dinner…and a warm, soft blanket.

Several lucky families received a beautiful quilt made by the talented Sun City Quilters. We are thankful for the Sun City Quilters, and appreciate their generosity and thoughtfulness in remembering their neighbors. The blankets and quilts were well appreciated and will serve a real need. More families than ever are struggling to pay their utility bills, and unfortunately some may lack heat this winter.

In December, we plan to distribute holiday meals and some surprises for the children. This is in addition to continuing our twice monthly emergency food distribution program, and, providing rent or utility assistance to eligible customers once every 12-months.

All of our programs are made possible because of our generous donors, particularly from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. This year the need is greater than ever as we experience a marked increase in the number of customers we serve, and in the cost of food.

The TCFB is located at 108 Redwood Road, in Mammoth. We are open five-days a week (Monday to Thursday and Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., to serve to the communities of Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, and Dudleyville.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is an IRS 501c3 non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization. Our mailing address is PO Box 38, Mammoth, 85618. The Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization. We are totally supported by your generous donations. The TCFB also receives food donations from the United Food Bank in Mesa, Arizona.