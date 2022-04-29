With a record-breaking 195 attendees, this year’s Oracle Schools Foundation Spring Fling Gala was a huge success! A special thank you to all who attended, bought and bid, made monetary contributions, or donated their talents to the silent, live, or fixed price auction. We had 38 silent auction items and 12 great live auction items, including a weekend stay at a Mt. Lemon hotel, a Greek dinner, a library dinner, and more! There were also 27 fixed price events, including house concerts, theme dinners, several types of art classes, a night putting party and many others.

Several of these events have already taken place. Last week, Randall Dighton donated his time and exceptional talent to entertain a group of 33 people on the patio at my home. Before the music began, people had a chance to socialize over appetizers and drinks. Then, we settled in to listen to an outstanding performance. Randall has a beautiful voice and he sang several Broadway show tunes, as well as some Celtic ballads. He did a great job of involving the audience—we were clapping, singing, and laughing as he performed a song dedicated to one of our desert pests, the javelina. His rendition of “Memory” from Cats was outstanding.

Another outstanding event took place at the home of Mary Jo and Barry Swarztberg, who hosted a “Starry, Starry Night party. The evening began with delicious hors d’oeuvres and adult beverages, followed by a very interesting presentation about the planets, stars, and formations by Don Cain and Terry Joyce. They were joined by Richard Spitzer. All three men are accomplished amateur astronomers and members of the SaddleBrooke Stargazer. They each set up their huge telescopes so that all attendees had an opportunity to look at what’s “up there” and interact with these three experts who enlightened us about what we were seeing. It was a wonderful evening.

By attending functions such as these, you not only have an opportunity to mix and mingle with fellow SaddleBrooke and SB Ranch friends, neighbors, and new acquaintances, but you are contributing to the auction and supporting young learners in the Oracle School District. We are very grateful to Randall, Don, Terry, and Richard for donating their time and talent to the Oracle Schools Foundation Board.

If you weren’t able to attend the Gala or didn’t have a chance to sign up for things you wanted to attend, there are some upcoming events: A Superbowl Bash next February, A beer making class, and a series of specialized classes for intermediate bridge players: “The Two-Over One System.” Please visit our website at oracleschoolsfoundation.com to sign up. Once again, thank you for supporting the Foundation. We will be holding another Gala next spring!