Mark your calendars for the 2023 Recreation and Activity Fair on Saturday, February 4, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the MountainView Ballroom.

This is always a popular and well-attended event. With over 60 groups in attendance, the Fair is a great opportunity to find out about many of the clubs and organizations available in SaddleBrooke. Whatever your interests and passions you are sure to find a match at the Recreation and Activity Fair—or, possibly, even discover a new interest. This is your opportunity to talk to people in the organization to find out more about it. You won’t want to miss this so mark your calendars today. See you at the Fair!

