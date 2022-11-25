The Tenth Annual SaddleBrooke Lights and Golf Cart Parade will be held on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:45 p.m. from the driving range area behind the SaddleBrooke Club house. Save the date!

Ed Moisio along with his son Eric will again lead the one- and-a-half-hour parade of golf carts to see over 40 displays of Christmas Lights throughout SaddleBrooke. Invite the family and relatives to celebrate this great event.

The nearly three block long line of decorated golf carts will be met by many of the residents who stand at the streets and cheer those parading on. Christmas music will be heard from the boom boxes and cheers of Merry Christmas and Happy New Year will echo thru the evening.

Some of the past golf carts and Christmas light shows can be seen in the photos.

We hope you all have a great Holidays, a very Happy New Year and hope to see you at the Tenth Annual Lights and Golf Cart Parade. Registration will be held on the RoadRunner Grill Patio beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20. An awards presentation and celebration including soups, appetizers and desserts will be held after the parade in the Activities Center. You are invited to attend and bring something to share with those who participated in the parade.

For more details and a copy of the Parade route map please email Fred Pilster at fredpilster@gmail.com or go on our SaddleBrooke website online at saddlebrooke.org/golfcartparade.html/