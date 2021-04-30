SAVE THE DATES! Wednesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 11 are this year’s dates for SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon. Calle Rose will be returning with her beautiful line of clothing and accessories. Tickets for both days go on sale on Wednesday, September 15 at 9 a.m. in HOA-1 Lobby. This event supports SPRN in its efforts to assist many homeless animals with their medical care and in finding them forever homes. Help us celebrate our tenth anniversary! Mark your calendars ladies!
This year we will be eliminating the silent auction, but we are offering tickets for the 50/25/25 raffle. They will be available on ticket sale days for your convenience as well as the day of the luncheon. Six/$5, 15/$10 and 35/$20.
BRING THOSE TWENTY DOLLAR BILLS LADIES. THE MORE YOU BUY… THE BIGGER THE CHANCE TO WIN!!! We will have separate tables set up for Wednesday and Thursday attendance. See you in September!!