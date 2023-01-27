Each December the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) education committee invites its college scholarship students and their guests to a pizza party. The event, held at Kids’ Closet in Mammoth, is an opportunity for SBCO to recognize the students’ academic achievements and for the students to visit with their education committee liaison and other students. The timing of the event coincides with the students’ winter break when many come home to visit family for the holidays.

This year, the party was attended by 28 students, more than one-third of students currently under scholarship. More than 70 people, including students’ guests, members of the SBCO education committee and board of directors, along with their spouses, joined in the gathering. In attendance was Katerina Frye, who received a scholarship while completing her bachelor’s degree in journalism at Johns Hopkins University. She also has received a graduate school scholarship, funded by the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund, for a master’s in creative writing at New York University. Katerina spoke eloquently about how support from SBCO has helped her achieve her academic and career goals.

To see photos of the pizza party and learn more about SBCO’s scholarship program, visit community-outreach.org.