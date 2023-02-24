On Monday, April 10, at 3 p.m. in the MoutainView Ballroom, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) will honor the volunteers and supporters who have made it possible to annually serve children and their families living in the 100-mile Copper Corridor stretching from Catalina to Miami and San Carlos. This area includes more than three counties, eight school districts, 17 schools, Head Start programs and 4,000 youngsters.

For 25-years, the mission of SBCO has been to provide opportunities for kids to succeed. SBCO programs and grants focus on four things important to the success of children in need: food, clothing, enrichment and education. Over the years, the variety of programs we support, as well as the number of children served, has expanded dramatically.

This event is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of the SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents who have provided SBCO with the time, talent and funds essential to our programs’ success. The volunteer of the year, receptionist of the year and lifetime achievement volunteer will be recognized. A check for the funds raised during the annual food drive will be awarded to Tri-Community Food Bank and guests from local schools will present the enrichment programs that were funded by SBCO grants.

Refreshments, a no-host bar and door prizes will be provided. Attendees will be able to visit with volunteers and meet members of the current and incoming Board of Directors. At the event, SBCO members will vote on the slate of officers for 2023 to 2024.

Plan now to join us in celebrating SBCO’s more than 25-years of making a difference in local communities—and the dedication of those who have made our organization so successful. This event is open to the public and no reservations are required. Just come on Monday April 10, have fun and learn more about SBCO’s programs.