The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke celebrated on Thursday, October 15t as our Past District Governor, Ellie Patterson, presented our club with the highest award in Rotary International. The prodigious “Presidential Citation” was awarded to our club for the 2019-2020 year. The award uses 4 different levels of recognition. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke was ranked at the highest level, which is platinum.
The Presidential Citation recognizes a number of areas of club management and goals. Some of these include such aspects as service projects, philanthropic work, donations, membership, member involvement, and several other key areas. Data is tracked by Rotary International, and the awards are determined at the Rotary headquarters.
Local and global service projects are the heart and soul of a Rotary club. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke works with a wide range of service projects throughout the year. Much of our work supports the children and seniors in the area. The club delivers books to pre-school and elementary students in Oracle, San Manuel, and Mammoth.
In addition, we pack food for the Tri-Community Food Bank, clean up an area road, and provide clean drinking water for 24,000 students in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Our Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament funds scholarships benefit area students as well as a number of local programs for children and youth. However, one of our favorite projects is helping IMPACT hand out Thanksgiving dinners to area clients. This is just the beginning of a long list of service projects our members do to make a difference near and far. But the best part of all these projects is the time we spend together as friends as we plan and implement these good works.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for life-long learning. Normally we meet weekly over lunch on Thursdays at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse.
Currently, we meet weekly in a Hybrid meeting style when the HOA-1 Clubhouse is open. Some of our members gather for lunch at the Roadrunner Grill before the meeting. Then we all meet on Zoom where we ZOOM at NOON each Thursday from our homes and the Agave Lounge at HOA-1 Clubhouse. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference. For more information, call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.