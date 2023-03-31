On Thursday, April 13, at 4 p.m. in the DesertView Theater, the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) lecture will feature Isabella Maldanado, a former FBI agent and author of a series of crime and mystery novels.

Before turning to writing about crime, bestselling author Isabella Maldonado wore a gun and badge. A graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico and the first Latina to attain the rank of captain in the Fairfax County Police Department just outside DC, she retired as the Commander of Special Investigations and Forensics. During her more than 20-years on the force, she served as hostage negotiator, department spokesperson, and precinct commander. After retiring as a police captain and moving to Arizona, Maldanado joined the “Sisters in Crime” Phoenix Metro Chapter, “Desert Sleuths,” in 2010. Her goal was to embark on a second career as a crime fiction writer. She has always been a huge fan of the genre and knew years of police work could help her write with credibility about the world of criminal investigations.

Maldanado’s work includes the FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera series (soon to become a Netflix feature film starring Jennifer Lopez), the award-winning Detective Veranda Cruz series, and the FBI Agent Daniela Vega series. Her books have been translated into 21 languages.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

This lecture is free for FSL members and $5 for non-members.