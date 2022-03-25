The SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission is pleased to announce Arizona Corporation Commission Chairperson Lea Marquez Peterson will be the speaker at the SaddleBrooke Commission’s meeting on Wednesday, March 30. The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Coyote rooms on the lower level of the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse and is open to all SaddleBrooke residents.
In her presentation to SaddleBrooke residents, Chair Marquez Peterson will discuss the role the Corporation Commission plays in regulating the various utilities and other businesses affecting our daily lives. For example, Lea was directly involved in approving the TRICO Solar Farm that will soon be providing power to SaddleBrooke.
Lea is a Tucson native and the only person currently on the Corporation Commission who does not live in Maricopa County. She has been an entrepreneur in Arizona for many years and supports Arizona’s small business community and economic development. Her background includes owning and operating a chain of six gas stations and convenience stores in the Tucson area.
In addition to serving in several leadership roles in the Tucson area, Lea served as President/CEO of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce from 2009 to 2018. During this time, the Tucson Hispanic Chamber was recognized by the U.S. Hispanic Chamber in 2013 as the Hispanic Chamber of the Year.
Lea holds an undergraduate degree in Entrepreneurship and Marketing from the University of Arizona and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University. She resides in Tucson, is married and has two children.
The SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission was created to improve communication flow with our surrounding governmental and community partners. Our mission is to gather information about activities inside and outside of SaddleBrooke that could impact the greater SaddleBrooke community and report to our residents.