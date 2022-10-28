Arizona Electric Power Cooperative (AEPCO), a generation and transmission cooperative, is embarking on an action plan to develop new power resources to diversify its portfolio, improve reliability and flexibility, and to reduce its carbon footprint long term. As a community-based, democratic, not-for-profit provider of power, transmission, and energy services, AEPCO’s transition plan is founded on its core mission: to provide reliable power and value-added services to member electric cooperatives and public power utilities—and the communities they serve—at the lowest possible cost.

“We exist to support our members and communities with the reliable, affordable power they need to thrive, and this plan will help us ensure we’re meeting their needs while also helping to enable the clean energy transition in Arizona,” said Patrick Ledger, AEPCO’s executive vice president and CEO.

The first phase of AEPCO’s action plan focuses on an initiative at its existing power plant, which opened in 1961. It will develop a small amount of flexible, efficient, fast-ramping natural gas peaking units to help modernize its fleet for increasing renewable integration and to meet the requirements of evolving energy markets. AEPCO will also expand its renewable resource portfolio with a large photovoltaic solar installation with battery storage. These new resources will be sited at AEPCO’s Apache Generating Station in Cochise, Arizona, will use existing natural gas and transmission infrastructure, and will be operated and maintained by AEPCO’s existing labor force.

The benefits of the new resources include:

Increases the cooperatives’ ability to bring online renewable and carbon-free energy supply.

Provides fixed-price energy to meet the growing electricity loads of rural Arizona.

Will reduce costs over the long term thanks to improved efficiency and avoidance of high-cost market power purchases.

Flexible natural gas starts and stops quickly to fill in the ups and downs of solar power production.

Significantly lower emission rates as compared to older gas units.

Capable of using clean hydrogen.

AEPCO plans to bring the gas units online in 2024 and the large renewable energy and storage system on in 2025.

Marana-based, non-profit electric cooperative, Trico Electric Cooperative, is a member of AEPCO and receives a substantial portion of its power from AEPCO. Trico has set a goal of reducing its emissions by 50 percent by 2032, and the new gas units are vital to support the solar facilities Trico is building to achieve that goal.

“The new units proposed by AEPCO will allow Trico to add more solar generation to its system over the next few years,” said Brian Heithoff, Trico’s CEO and General Manager, “They are substantially more efficient compared to older units and have the ability to run on hydrogen. They will support Trico’s commitment to provide our Members with cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions.”

Look for more information soon at azgt.coop or ReliableEnergyArizona.com.