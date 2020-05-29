SaddleBrooke Resident, Stuart Watkins has published "Oracle, Arizona and Beyond." This book will take the reader to Oracle, Oracle State Park, places to visit in Oracle, sites to see, where to eat, as well as things to do.
Watkins also visits Florence, the Florence Museum, and Saint Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Monastery, near Florence. Then, he guides you to San Manuel, Mammoth, swinging you down to Bisbee. Watkins knows where to eat, what to see, which bed and breakfast to stay in—and if you have never been to the Copper Queen Hotel to see if you can see the ghost that is said to walk the halls, then, at least spend an hour or so at the Copper Queen Mine.
When in Oracle, the Jerry and Sue Parra Trading Post, Oracle Inn, Casa Rivera Mexican Food Café, Ore House Tavern and the Oracle Cemetery are stops to make.
Mammoth? Go to the park and see the sculptures Jerry Parra did to honor the miners and their wives, titled, “Midnight Shift.” Bring a snack lunch and eat at the park or go where the locals go: to the La Casita Mexican Food Restaurant.
Each small town is stacked full of surprises, including deep mining histories, shootouts, spirits and even the locals who want to share their experiences with you!
There is more to Arizona than Phoenix and the Grand Canyon, which are also great visits.
Now, the Oracle State Park is a “Must do.” State Park Ranger Vince Metcalf will gladly show you around the Kanalley Ranch House and tell you about the trails to take if you care to hike.
What a fun book to guide you to many one-day trips around southern Arizona, and a wonderful gift to give your guests so they can remember you, where they have been, and where to go on their next visit to wonderful southwestern Arizona!
Currently, the book is only available through Amazon Books, due to the virus situation across the nation. But it is surely a book that Arizona residents and tourists will enjoy.