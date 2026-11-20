Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is preparing to launch an important Community Survey, and we want to hear from YOU!

Watch your mailbox for a postcard arriving soon with information about the survey and instructions on how to participate. We are reaching out to every SaddleBrooke resident because we believe the best way to plan for the future is to listen to the people who make this community special.

Whether you are currently receiving Senior Village services, volunteering your time, supporting us through donations, or simply learning about Senior Village for the first time, your perspective matters. You don't have to be a member or have previous experience with our organization to participate.

This survey is an opportunity to share your thoughts, identify community needs, tell us what matters most to you, and help us understand how Senior Village can best serve SaddleBrooke in the years ahead.

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As our community evolves, so must we. Your feedback will help guide our priorities, shape future programs and services and ensure that Senior Village continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors.

Every voice counts. Every perspective matters. And every response can help shape the future of Senior Village.

Please watch for your postcard and take a few minutes to participate. Together, we can help ensure that Senior Village remains a trusted and valued resource for our entire SaddleBrooke community.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors begins with listening to one another!