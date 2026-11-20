Our board is comprised of talented, smart, spirited and innovative people. Monthly, we ask for volunteers to support our board, and its endeavors to make our congregation proficient, exciting and supportive to our community. Where are the volunteers? I finally began to realize that the issue is that people don't care. It is that they see the board doing the work faithfully month after month, so they assume everything is under control.

Our congregation depends entirely on volunteers. Several board members have served multiple terms because no new leaders have stepped forward. To remain vibrant and healthy, we need new voices, new energy, and shared responsibility.

Our Congregation is small, intimate and friendly. As a volunteer many have gained friendships that weren’t expected.

Your participation has an impact on Jewish life in SaddleBrooke.

Programs that were successful because volunteers made them happen.

You can help to determine our purpose, our growth and our contributions to the community.

B’nai Midbar is seeking four additional board members. If you are interested, let your interest be known. Speak to a board member and see if you can participate on several levels.

‘We do not have a congregation and then ask people to volunteer. We have a congregation because people volunteer.’

Our B’nai Midbar Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, December 11. Please plan to attend.

Why the Annual Meeting Matters

For a congregation with a part-time rabbi and no paid staff, the annual meeting is much more than a legal requirement.

It is the moment when members:

Take ownership of the congregation's future.

Elect the people who will lead and sustain the community.

Review accomplishments and challenges.

Approve budgets and priorities.

Celebrate volunteer contributions.

Understand that the congregation exists because members make it exist.

Without engaged volunteers and future leaders, even a financially healthy congregation can struggle to survive.

So, Why Aren’t People Stepping Forward? Please tell me! Is it because?

“Leadership is overwhelming?”

"I'm not qualified."

"Someone else will do it."

"It's too much work."

"Once I'm on the board, I'm trapped."

"Nobody specifically asked me."

Let me leave you with this thought—As we approach our annual meeting in December, we need new leaders to help guide our future. Serving on the board is not about having special expertise. It is about caring enough to help.

Many of our current leaders have carried responsibilities for years. We are grateful for their dedication, but a healthy congregation needs new voices, fresh ideas, and shared responsibility. If this congregation has enriched your life, strengthened your Jewish identity, or given you friendships and community, we invite you to consider how you might help sustain it for the years ahead. The question is not whether someone will do the work. The question is whether all of us will share it. Our congregation has been built by volunteers. Every service, holiday celebration, educational program, social event and act of caring happens because members choose to give of their time and talents. Think about giving yours!

Dates to Remember

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Shabbat Services Year 5787

Friday, November 20

Friday, December 18

Celebratory Events

Chanukah – Saturday, December 5

Annual Meeting

Friday, December 11

Chanukah Celebration

Join us on the evening of Sunday, December 5 as we welcome and spread the LIGHT of Chanukah with friendship, food, memories and fun! It’s a Menorah Fest! Bring your menorah and see it among others with stories to tell! We’ll sing the traditional songs, playing dreidel and Susan Kravitz will give a special presentation. Enjoy a catered meal of potato latkes, applesauce and roast chicken. For information, email Joy Erickson at joyerickson4@gmail.com.

Oneg Celebrations

An Oneg is a mitzvah (good deed) to celebrate and sponsor a special occasion, memory, an honor or just because. Our sponsors include. November, Leslie Klipper Stewart celebrates her 70th Birthday. December is sponsored by Barbara and Jack Rosenthal, a 65th wedding anniversary and an 85th birthday! If you have a celebratory or memorial event, please consider sponsoring an Oneg. You can always share the Oneg honors with another. If you are interested or have questions, email Marcia Gilbert at marciaegilbert@gmail.com.

Coming to Shabbat Services?

B’nai Midbar sponsors the food bank at Southern Arizona Impact. Any food or monetary contribution is appreciated. Just bring your donation to services and we will take care of the rest. Thank you helping our community.

Keep Informed

Jewish Links, our E-Bulletin and our website Bnaimidbar.com will keep you in the know. Please subscribe to Jewish Links and/or log onto the website for more information. Email Leslie Stewart at lesliekstewart21@gmail.com with articles of interest, chatter and just good stuff.

We at Congregation B’nai Midbar provide individuals of all backgrounds the opportunity to celebrate, practice and learn from Jewish culture and religion in a welcoming and socially fulfilling environment. For information and to learn about our community, email Joy Erickson at infocbm18@gmail.com.

Congregation B’nai Midbar wishes all of you a Wonderful Holiday Season. We appreciate that recent rains have given "Our desert just got its annual spa treatment." May it continue!