Shred your outdated paper files! Bring boxes or bags of paper to the Shredding and Recycling Event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (or until the truck is full) on Saturday, November 21. The event, hosted by Long Realty-Golder Ranch, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) and the Beacon Foundation, will be held on the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 parking lot next to the bocce ball courts.

To protect your privacy, all documents are put into containers at the drop-off site. The containers are locked and transported to the Beacon facility for shredding. In addition to documents, ONLY COMPUTER HARD DRIVES, which may still be inside computers or laptops, will be accepted for donation/recycling.

For each bag or box of items delivered for shredding or recycling, please bring $5 or five cans of food. All donations of cash or food will benefit the Tri-Community Food Bank and the Beacon Group.

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For more information, please call Long Realty, located at 15250 N. Oracle Road, #110 (in the Basha’s complex) at (520) 665-4200.

Recycle your aluminum cans with SBCO! Since 1997, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) has been recycling donated aluminum cans to raise funds for clothing, food, education and enrichment programs to benefit children in nearby communities. Thanks to the recycling services of Tucson Iron & Metal, SBCO has raised over $62,166 to “Provide Opportunities for Kids to Succeed”

To recycle bags or boxes full of aluminum cans, simply turn onto Bobcat Canyon Road off Ridgeview Boulevard (it’s adjacent to the Pickle Ball complex). The recycling container is located on the right side of the road down near the Maintenance Yard. Drive up to the recycling bin and deposit your cans. Please take your bag, box or other container home with you since items other than aluminum cans in the bin result in extra handling charges. Every three or four months, the container is replaced and SBCO reaps the rewards of your recycling efforts!