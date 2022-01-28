Save the date: Saturday, April 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the SaddleBrooke Ranch Ballroom as renowned Tucson artist and well-known philanthropist, Diana Madaras, brings her gallery to us! While this event is taking place at the Ranch, it is open to all SaddleBrooke residents and features wine and appetizers. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke and proceeds go to support local and global programs for seniors, children, and those in need at all ages.
While acclaimed artist Diana Madaras will be featuring her own artwork and gift items, there will also be a number of items from other area artisans. In addition to jewelry, a wide range of mediums will be featured, including pottery, original paintings and watercolors, textiles, and prints. So, this is a great opportunity to decorate your home or grab unique gifts for others. There will be something for everyone at a wide range of prices.
Diana Madaras is offering some wonderful prizes and gifts:
- Each ticket receives a gift from the Gallery.
- A $400 canvas from the Madaras Gallery at the Live Auction at 3 p.m.
- Four Prizes of a $250. Shopping Sprees at the Madaras Gallery
Watch for information on getting tickets so you can grab yours as soon as they go on sale. Seating and tickets will be limited, and there is only this one-day event. So, keep your eyes on the paper to find out how to get your tickets!
To tell you a little more about Rotary, it was the very first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it’s also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life-long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch and on Zoom. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton by phone at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.