The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Fall Kick-off General Meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11 in the MountainView Ballroom. Attendees will learn about SBCO’s programs to provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for local children and see the ever-popular “Golden Goose Fashion Show.”
Betsy Lowry, a Golden Goose volunteer, sifts through the store’s clothing donations to hand-pick items for the annual fashion show. Clothing and coordinating accessories, from casual to formal wear, are selected for quality and style in order to display some of the best items available to the store’s “fashionista” shoppers. Betsy also recruits volunteers who are willing to serve as runway models.
Plan to attend this meeting. It’s a great way to learn more about SBCO’s programs to help local children while also seeing “cheap chic” on the runway.