Ring out the last days of summer and ring in the first glimpse of fall with a gander at the Golden Goose! Gather at the Goose Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Make a day of it and enjoy a relaxing breakfast or lunch at one of the many unique restaurants here in Catalina! Don’t forget dessert! At the Goose, where prices are a fraction of retail, you can “have your cake and eat it too”!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Whether you are seeking a thrifting adventure, searching for ways to stretch your budget, looking to support a green business, eager to help local children, seniors and families in need, you can accomplish all of these wonderful things every time you shop at the Goose!

Stay Cool! Go Green! Feel Great! Go Goose!