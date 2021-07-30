Donations pour in, customers flood the shop, volunteers work tirelessly to keep us afloat. Welcome to Monsoon at the Goose! Showers of lightning-hot, thunderously spectacular sales and promotions are yours to find at the Goose in August! Shopping at the Golden Goose always feels good! Good for the environment, good for local children, seniors, and families in need, and easy on the wallet!
So, this August, GO GOOSE, GO GREEN, SAVE BIG, and FEEL GREAT at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop! Mark your calendars for our August Monsoon Moonlight Madness Event, Friday, August 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
We are always looking for new volunteers to join our Goose family!
Currently we need help processing cameras, telescopes, rugs, computers, and books. We are also seeking volunteers to join our trucker staff. Please call (520) 825-9101 if interested.
Thank you for helping us make good things happen every day!