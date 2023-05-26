Augustine (Augie) Hing is the epitome of why the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Scholarship program does what it does when it comes to supporting the further education of Copper Corridor students.

I was new to the Scholarship Committee when I learned that in addition to giving scholarship monies to deserving students, the program assigns scholarship liaisons to mentor and guide students through their college years. I inherited a student, Augie Hing, a senior at Arizona State University, from one of the scholarship committee mentors who was moving back to Canada.

Augie and I traded emails and I learned more about her as we “spoke.” We then met for lunch and she impressed me even more with her planned path, her integrity and her maturity. And, we had fun getting to know each other better. Since her degree will be in criminal justice, I told her that I could see her as Attorney General one day. She made it clear to me that her plan is to return to her hometown of Superior and put her education to work helping those in need in her community.

Augie graduated from Superior High School in 2019 and was first in her class with a GPA of 3.9+. She was taking college classes while in high school and achieved a GPA of 4.0 in those classes. That is how goal-oriented and determined she is. She knew what she wanted and what it would take to achieve it.

Her list of local, state and national awards and recognitions is very impressive: Valedictorian, Pinal County Town Hall Delegate, National Coca-Cola Scholar Finalist, Elks Most Valuable Student State Finalist, Future Health Leader Delegate, Honor Roll every year, Student of the Month every year, Arizona Girl State Representative, and Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Delegate. This is just part of the list. She is currently on the Superior School Board. But it wasn’t all just about academics. While in high school, she was active in volleyball, basketball and tennis, adding to her well-rounded resume.

Augie is completing her undergraduate degree at Arizona State University and will graduate in May. She has already begun work on her master’s degree and is also working in the District Attorney’s office in Apache Junction. Augie has been accepted into the master’s program at Arizona State University and will begin those studies after graduation. This April, she was awarded a scholarship for her master’s degree through the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.

No doubt there are many students who have received SBCO scholarships who have also achieved much as they pursued further education. That is the reason behind the scholarship program. Augie is my introduction to this incredible program, and I am so honored to be able to watch her continue to grow and succeed.

Remember Augie’s name. You WILL be hearing more about her!