Gone are the days of writing a check for every bill that crosses your desk. Our lives are now so technologically centered that money can flow automatically in and out of our bank accounts.
Karen Kelly, a Senior Village member and donor, explained that she uses the auto pay method not only for bills but also for her charitable contributions. “I set the withdrawal date with the bank and choose an amount I can give on a monthly basis. Then you don’t have to worry about it. I know the money is there, and I don’t miss it on a monthly basis. It’s an easy way to give. I think more people should do it.”
As a Long Realty agent, Karen also shows her support for the Village by including informative brochures about the Village in her new homeowner packets. Since joining Senior Village in 2017, Karen has turned to Senior Village for transportation when she had medical procedures on her back and at other times when she needed solutions to electronic problems. Referring to the Village volunteers, she says, “They come to your house; they know what to do. In three-minutes, they took care of my stress.”
Senior Village makes Karen’s life easier giving her time both for her real estate profession and to indulge in her pottery hobby, Mahjongg games and relaxation with her two feline companions. At this point in her life, Karen makes giving a priority: “I feel blessed that I can give. I feel good I can now give back to my community.”
Asked why she joined the Village, Karen replied: “I didn’t know if I would need help down the road. As a single person, I feel safe having Senior Village. You never know when something might happen. With Senior Village, you don’t need to feel pressure in asking friends to help. The volunteers are there to give. You allow them the opportunity to help you.”
For Karen, being a member of Senior Village is a win-win and contributing monthly through her bank’s automatic withdrawal program takes the hassle out of writing checks. The bank prepares and sends her check to Senior Village, PO Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738.
If you are interested in this method of donating, call or visit your bank or go to their online site to enroll in auto pay. As Karen says, “It’s an easy way to give.”